By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 14:04

3 tiers of treats

3 tiers of treats Photo: Nomad

Café Nomad in Fuengirola is famous for its excellent 3-tier platters, and what better way to celebrate UK Mother’s Day. Make sure to book your special brunch with Mum or loved ones on Sunday March 10 from 9.30am – only at Nomad.

€17 per person includes a delightful brunch with lots of savoury & sweet treats with a glass of sparkling cava

And why not go that extra mile with Nomad’s Mother’s Day Specials. Treat Mum to something special with our Mother’s Day collection: cupcake boxes & grazing treats. At Nomad, they know this is a very special date, so order yours now via the website: cafenomadfuengirola.com

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

