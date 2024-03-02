By Kevin Fraser Park •
3 tiers of treats
Café Nomad in Fuengirola is famous for its excellent 3-tier platters, and what better way to celebrate UK Mother’s Day. Make sure to book your special brunch with Mum or loved ones on Sunday March 10 from 9.30am – only at Nomad.
€17 per person includes a delightful brunch with lots of savoury & sweet treats with a glass of sparkling cava
And why not go that extra mile with Nomad’s Mother’s Day Specials. Treat Mum to something special with our Mother’s Day collection: cupcake boxes & grazing treats. At Nomad, they know this is a very special date, so order yours now via the website: cafenomadfuengirola.com
