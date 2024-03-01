Donkey (Mothers) Day

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 11:05

Donkey Dreamland afternoon tea Photo: Pickpik CC

You could celebrate UK Mothers Day with a traditional afternoon tea or, for a donation of just €20 per person you can go and celebrate in the tranquil atmosphere of Donkey Dreamland AND have a wonderful afternoon tea.

Donkey Dreamland provides a home for donkeys free from pain and suffering, surrounded by people who offer love and respect in a calm and tranquil setting. Keeping Donkey Dreamland open isn’t cheap as 20 donkeys munch their way through €600 of hay per month and €200 of special dietary foods, not to mention the rent that has to be paid. This is why the sanctuary needs to raise funds through your donations while you enjoy a wonderful day in the countryside this Mother’s Day.

Scones, cakes and many more treats

Spoil your mum, wife or girlfriend on Sunday March 10 with a traditional afternoon tea (with a glass of Cava) and meet the lovely donkeys. All funds that will be raised on the day will help Donkey Dreamland to continue to rescue donkeys in need so, make a difference with your Mothers’s day present.

Walk around the rescue centre, interact with the amazing donkey tribe and enjoy a delicious homemade afternoon tea with scones, cakes and many more delicious treats.

What a great way to celebrate UK Mother’s Day, book now at: donkeydreamland.com