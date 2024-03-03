International tourism

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 12:05

Marbella tourism goes international Photo: Flickr CC / Kamyar Adl

Marbella will be at the main European trade fairs during the first quarter of 2024 to promote tourism in international markets.

Councillor, Laura de Arce said Marbella was at the ITB in Berlin, between March 5 and 7, attending for the second consecutive year at the stand of Costa del Sol Tourism, within the Andalucia area, “with an agenda of appointments in which we have paid special attention to agencies and tour operators in the German market. Similarly, Marbella will go hand in hand with Costa del Sol Tourism, which will have its own stand of 150 square metres, to the next edition of the B Travel Fair, to be held in Barcelona, which last year was visited by almost 25,500 people and more than a hundred exhibitors”.

Marbella’s luxury tourism

The promotional activities will then focus on the city itself with the celebration, from March 18 to 22, of the new edition of the Traveller Made congress, one of the most important tourism events of excellence in the world in which 850 international luxury travel agencies will participate.

The promotional agenda will continue with a trade mission to China with CTrip, the largest tour operator in the country, as part of a communication campaign which includes a presentation in Guangzhou of marbella to premium tourism and high-end lifestyle travel agencies. The activities planned, according to De Arce, “also include meetings with businesspeople and potential investors, as well as a meeting with the World Tourism Cities Federation to work on the regional assembly to be held in Marbella in early 2025”.