No more 100ml limit?

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 14:17
Could this be the end of the 100ml limit?
Photo: Freepik CC / Wavebreakmedia
Spanish airport operator, Aena, is changing the restrictions on liquids in cabin baggage thanks to the installation of new 3D X-ray scanners. This measure will allow liquids to be kept inside hand baggage without having to be removed at security checkpoints.
The first trials in Spain will be carried out at Barajas airport in Madrid and El Prat in Barcelona which together account for 40 percent of all passenger traffic in Spain. The technology will then be rolled out to other airports in the country, including Málaga-Costa de Sol, hopefully as early as the end of 2024. In total, Aena is investing €1.17 billion in security and baggage screening.
At a European level, the European Commission has already started talking about easing restrictions and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is also backing proposals to gradually relax security restrictions at airports, suggesting a trend towards greater flexibility in aviation security worldwide.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
