Pacemaker for King Harald

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 03 Mar 2024 • 14:23
KING HARALD: Norway’s monarch on February 21, his birthday
Photo credit: royalcourt.no
Norway’s Harald V, who recently celebrated his 87th birthday, has had a temporary pacemaker fitted while holidaying in Malaysia.
“The pacemaker was implanted owing to a low heart rate,” a statement from the royal household announced on March 2. “The decision was made earlier today, and the procedure was successful.”
The king was doing well after he was hospitalised in late February after contracting an infection shortly after he arrived on Langkawi island.
At the time, the royal household announced that King Harald’s personal physician was with him in Langkawi, adding, “His Majesty is well taken care of at the hospital and is receiving good treatment.”
The latest procedure would make the king’s eventual journey back to Norway safer, the March 2 statement said.
Now Europe’s oldest ruling monarch, Harald walks with crutches and has been affected by a series of ailments as he has aged, including successful cancer treatment in 2002, followed by heart surgery and respiratory problems.
In his father’s absence, Crown Prince Haakon, 50, is acting as regent.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.