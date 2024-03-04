La Herradura Annual Patron Saint Festivities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 18:18

LA Herradura is gearing up for its annual Patron Saint Festivities in honour of San José (St Joseph), taking place from March 16 to 19. Mayor Juanjo Ruiz Joya and Deputy Mayor Daniel Barbero unveiled the program, featuring headline acts such as Chenoa, Oscar Martínez from 40 Principales radio station, and the renowned Orquesta Tentación.

Main Venue at Castle of La Herradura to Host Headline Acts

The official venue, located within the Castle of La Herradura, will host not only the main festivities but also introduce a new addition—a dedicated space for seniors, complete with activities and concerts, situated at the ‘Pepe Gámez’ hall in the Bahía Civic Centre. There will be activities for all ages from a March against cancer to flamenco shows and much more. The festivities will finish with the 20th-anniversary floral offering, a mass in honour of San José, a procession through La Herradura‘s streets, and a spectacular fireworks display.

Get Ready for a Special 20th Anniversary Celebration in La Herradura

Mayor Ruiz Joya congratulated Deputy Mayor Barbero and the organizing team, urging both residents and visitors to join and responsibly partake in the diverse events, making this year’s festivities truly special. To see the schedule of events see almunecar.es.

