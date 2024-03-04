La Herradura Annual Patron Saint Festivities

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 18:18
Dance into Spring
Image: Almuñecar Town Hall
LA Herradura is gearing up for its annual Patron Saint Festivities in honour of San José (St Joseph), taking place from March 16 to 19. Mayor Juanjo Ruiz Joya and Deputy Mayor Daniel Barbero unveiled the program, featuring headline acts such as Chenoa, Oscar Martínez from 40 Principales radio station, and the renowned Orquesta Tentación.
The official venue, located within the Castle of La Herradura, will host not only the main festivities but also introduce a new addition—a dedicated space for seniors, complete with activities and concerts, situated at the ‘Pepe Gámez’ hall in the Bahía Civic Centre. There will be activities for all ages from a March against cancer to flamenco shows and much more. The festivities will finish with the 20th-anniversary floral offering, a mass in honour of San José, a procession through La Herradura‘s streets, and a spectacular fireworks display.
Mayor Ruiz Joya congratulated Deputy Mayor Barbero and the organizing team, urging both residents and visitors to join and responsibly partake in the diverse events, making this year’s festivities truly special. To see the schedule of events see almunecar.es.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.