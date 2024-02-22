La Herradura’s inaugural International Blues Festival

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 12:30

Blues Vibes in La Herradura Image: Shutterstock/ Geoff Goldswain

GET ready to immerse yourself in the soulful sounds of blues as La Herradura proudly presents its inaugural International Blues Festival on June 28 and 29, 2024, at Plaza De La Independencia. This free-entry event, organised by the creator of the successful Mijas Blues Festival, promises to be a musical extravaganza featuring a fusion of local talent, international musicians, and rising stars.

Premier Destination for Blues Enthusiasts

The La Herradura International Blues Festival aims to establish itself as a premier destination for blues enthusiasts, building on the legacy of its accomplished creator. Held against the stunning backdrop of the sea and mountains of Axarquia, this family-friendly festival invites everyone to enjoy the authentic essence of blues music from around the world.

A Historic Musical Celebration

With a lineup that showcases the best blues artists nationally, across Europe, and internationally, the festival guarantees unforgettable moments for attendees of all ages. La Herradura hopes to make this free event a proud fixture on its calendar, fostering a sense of community and appreciation for the universal language of blues. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this historic musical celebration in the heart of La Herradura!

