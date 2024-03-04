San Pedro del Pinatar’s 6K March for International Women’s Day

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 14:51

Making strides for International Women’s Day. Image: Shutterstock/ Jacob Lund

GET your running shoes ready as San Pedro del Pinatar gears up for its inaugural march for equality on March 5. This event organized by the Department of Sports and the Department of Equality, aims to celebrate International Women’s Day. This special route spans 6 kilometres, offering participants a picturesque journey through the charming town.

Transforming Streets into a Vibrant Celebration

The march kicks off and concludes at Plaza Luis Molina at the town hall, promising both fitness enthusiasts and locals an unforgettable event. To foster community spirit, a delightful communal lunch is also on the agenda after the march. Lace up your trainers and join the festivities as San Pedro del Pinatar transforms its streets into a vibrant celebration for the women of San Pedro del Pinatar.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here