Unexploded bombs discovered on a beach

By John Smith • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 12:58

The crater left after one of the bombs was exploded Credit: DOVO Facebook

One would have thought that almost 80 years after the end of the Second World War, there would be very little dangerous unexploded ordnance left to be discovered.

Three unexploded bombs found

A maritime agency in Belgium feared that there may still be some live explosives still on Koksijde Beach on the North West Coast and called in the Belgian Army Division known as the Service for Clearance and Destruction of Explosive Devices (DOVO).

Over a period of three days, they managed to uncover three large bombs both on the beach and in the water with one containing 100 kilos of explosives.

According to a DOVO statement, it is believed that these were French bombs dropped from an Anti-submarine aircraft which were still live and could have caused considerable damage if they were disturbed and exploded during the summer when the beach hosts large numbers of visitors.

Live and dangerous

It seems incredible, but very fortuitous that in such a long period of time, no unknowing holiday maker had triggered any of these bombs and clearly apart from dealing with modern munitions, bomb disposal units across Europe, especially in areas that were in theatres of war, still have an important role to play.