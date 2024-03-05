Unveiling Harrison Tipping

By John Smith • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 18:15

Harrison Tipping a new face in cinema Credit: Harrison Tipping

In his first major role in cinema, Harrison Tipping hopes to enhance his acting career thanks to the star-studded movie Protocol 7 which is due for release this year.

Holiday in Costa Blanca

Currently on holiday in Moraira, Costa Blanca he told Euro Weekly News that this was his home from home which he has been visiting for the last 10 years as he has family living there.

He waxed lyrical about Protocol 7 which is based on a true ‘whistle blower’ story which details the catastrophic regression of Lexi, a small-town lawyer’s adopted son, who confronts the harsh realities of corporate fraud at the highest echelons.

There was two way praise as he thanked director Andrew Wakefield for such a wonderful experience and related that Wakefield had said about his performance “Harrison Tipping blew everyone away; people were astonished by this man’s ability to capture the moment.”

Harrison appears alongside acting heavyweights Eric Roberts and Matthew Marsden and between them they bring to life this portrayal of a character entangled in the web of deceit and corruption.

See Protocol 7

Filmed against the vibrant backdrop of Austin, Texas, in the latter part of 2022, Protocol 7 not only showcases a stellar cast but also captures the unique atmosphere of this iconic city.