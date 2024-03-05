Unveiling Harrison Tipping

By John Smith •
Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 18:15
Harrison Tipping a new face in cinema
Credit: Harrison Tipping
In his first major role in cinema, Harrison Tipping hopes to enhance his acting career thanks to the star-studded movie Protocol 7 which is due for release this year.
Currently on holiday in Moraira, Costa Blanca he told Euro Weekly News that this was his home from home which he has been visiting for the last 10 years as he has family living there.
He waxed lyrical about Protocol 7 which is based on a true ‘whistle blower’ story which details the catastrophic regression of Lexi, a small-town lawyer’s adopted son, who confronts the harsh realities of corporate fraud at the highest echelons.
There was two way praise as he thanked director Andrew Wakefield for such a wonderful experience and related that Wakefield had said about his performance “Harrison Tipping blew everyone away; people were astonished by this man’s ability to capture the moment.”
Harrison appears alongside acting heavyweights Eric Roberts and Matthew Marsden and between them they bring to life this portrayal of a character entangled in the web of deceit and corruption.
Filmed against the vibrant backdrop of Austin, Texas, in the latter part of 2022, Protocol 7 not only showcases a stellar cast but also captures the unique atmosphere of this iconic city.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.