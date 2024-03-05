Women´s Week Programme

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 9:05

European Union of Women with Benitachell Council Credit: European Union of Women

The European Union of Women collaborates with the City Council of Benitachell to celebrate International Women´s Day.

The EUOW is an organisation aimed at empowering women across the EU.

Programme of the week

March 4

5 pm, the Social Centre.

Dance Exhibition by Pam Small, followed by the inauguration of the exhibitions “Fotodona 2024” and “Retrospectiva 2014-2024” by the artist Teresa Fons.

March 5

4.30 pm, the Social Centre, walk through the Les Fonts park with the Associacion de Dones (Women´s Association).

March 6

6 pm, the Social Centre.

A poetry recital by Magdalena Sanchez Blesa, accompanied by the music of Anna Bas i Cruanyes and Vicent Mut Abellan.

March 7

4.30 pm, the Social Centre.

Games and dancing with the Associacion de Dones.

March 8

10 am, the Social Centre.

A talk by the EUOW Marina Alta – “Stories of young women of different ages and nationalities.”

5.30 pm – A screening of three short films for children and young people.

10 pm, the Pesqueres Square Tent – a theatre play, “Nora. Casa de Muñecas” by Melpomene Teatro.

March 9

11.30 am, Municipal Library.

A storytelling session, “Adventa Valenta”.

2 pm, the Pesqueres Square Tent – Sisterhood lunch with Associacion de Dones.

7 pm, the Church Square – Women and Music Concert for Women performed by El Poble Nou de Benitachell.

March 10

5 pm, Pesqueres Square Tent.

Dance Exhibition of ballet and contemporary dance by the sports schools of El Poble Nou de Benitachell.