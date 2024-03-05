Women´s Week Programme

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 9:05
European Union of Women with Benitachell Council
Credit: European Union of Women
The European Union of Women collaborates with the City Council of Benitachell to celebrate International Women´s Day.
The EUOW is an organisation aimed at empowering women across the EU.
Programme of the week
March 4
5 pm, the Social Centre.
Dance Exhibition by Pam Small, followed by the inauguration of the exhibitions “Fotodona 2024” and “Retrospectiva 2014-2024” by the artist Teresa Fons.
March 5
4.30 pm, the Social Centre, walk through the Les Fonts park with the Associacion de Dones (Women´s Association).
March 6
6 pm, the Social Centre.
A poetry recital by Magdalena Sanchez Blesa, accompanied by the music of Anna Bas i Cruanyes and Vicent Mut Abellan.
March 7
4.30 pm, the Social Centre.
Games and dancing with the Associacion de Dones.
March 8
10 am, the Social Centre.
A talk by the EUOW Marina Alta – “Stories of young women of different ages and nationalities.”
5.30 pm – A screening of three short films for children and young people.
10 pm, the Pesqueres Square Tent – a theatre play, “Nora. Casa de Muñecas” by Melpomene Teatro.
March 9
11.30 am, Municipal Library.
A storytelling session, “Adventa Valenta”.
2 pm, the Pesqueres Square Tent – Sisterhood lunch with Associacion de Dones.
7 pm, the Church Square – Women and Music Concert for Women performed by El Poble Nou de Benitachell.
March 10
5 pm, Pesqueres Square Tent.
Dance Exhibition of ballet and contemporary dance by the sports schools of El Poble Nou de Benitachell.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
