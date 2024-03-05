Trending:

Women´s Week Programme

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 9:05

European Union of Women with Benitachell Council Credit: European Union of Women

The European Union of Women collaborates with the City Council of Benitachell to celebrate International Women´s Day.

The EUOW is an organisation aimed at empowering women across the EU. 

Programme of the week 

March 4  

5 pm, the Social Centre. 

Dance Exhibition by Pam Small, followed by the inauguration of the exhibitions “Fotodona 2024” and “Retrospectiva 2014-2024” by the artist Teresa Fons. 

March 5 

4.30 pm, the Social Centre, walk through the Les Fonts park with the Associacion de Dones (Women´s Association). 

March 6 

6 pm, the Social Centre.  

A poetry recital by Magdalena Sanchez Blesa, accompanied by the music of Anna Bas i Cruanyes and Vicent Mut Abellan. 

March 7 

4.30 pm, the Social Centre. 

Games and dancing with the Associacion de Dones. 

March 8 

10 am, the Social Centre. 

A talk by the EUOW Marina Alta – “Stories of young women of different ages and nationalities.” 

5.30 pm – A screening of three short films for children and young people. 

10 pm, the Pesqueres Square Tent – a theatre play, “Nora. Casa de Muñecas” by Melpomene Teatro.  

March 9  

11.30 am, Municipal Library. 

A storytelling session, “Adventa Valenta”. 

2 pm, the Pesqueres Square Tent – Sisterhood lunch with Associacion de Dones. 

7 pm, the Church Square – Women and Music Concert for Women performed by El Poble Nou de Benitachell. 

March 10  

5 pm, Pesqueres Square Tent. 

Dance Exhibition of ballet and contemporary dance by the sports schools of El Poble Nou de Benitachell. 

