City pays Finnish student €2,500 for religious bias

By John Ensor •
Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 13:06
Image of Classroom.
Credit: maroke/Shutterstock.com
Is it fair to impose religious beliefs in educational settings?
In a significant development, the city of Kauhajoki, South Ostrobothnia, Finland, has recently compensated a high school student for religious discrimination.
Filed a year ago, the complaint by the student, whose age was not revealed, accused Kauhajoki High School of violating their religious freedom through compulsory religious morning services.
The Equality Commissioner’s conciliation proposal, which suggested a €2,500 settlement, was accepted by the city.
The services, conducted by Kauhajoki parish, strictly followed the Evangelical Lutheran Church’s teachings, disregarding the diversity of religious beliefs among students.
The lack of alternative arrangements for non-participants was a key issue, as the services were not announced in advance.
Lari Marjamaki, the city’s director of education and training, has acknowledged the mistake: ‘It was established that there had been religious elements in the morning [assembly].’ He admitted, ‘you have to hold your hand up. . .and correct the situation.’
The incident has led to a re-evaluation of the school’s partnership with the local parish, ensuring that future gatherings embrace universal humanism.
Marjamaki emphasised, ‘This should not happen again,’ reflecting the commitment to prevent similar occurrences.
The case highlights the importance of respecting individual religious beliefs in educational environments. Ensuring that school activities are inclusive and considerate of all students’ rights is crucial.
This incident serves as a reminder of the need for schools to adhere to policies that protect students’ freedom of religion, reinforcing the values of equality and respect in educational settings.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
