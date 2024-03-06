Kids can enjoy sport in Spain

By John Smith • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 11:28

Swimming lessons Credit: Brisbane Council CC

One of the great advantages for children living in Spain is the weather which in turn allows them to enjoy sports in all of its forms.

Schools encourage competitive sports

Schools do encourage competitive sports and local councils provide a great selection of public facilities plus there are also numerous clubs that welcome youngsters of all ages.

Apart from sports played outside such as athletics, basketball, football, golf, netball, rugby, tennis and even cricket, there are indoor facilities such a swimming pools, gymnasiums where the practise of martials arts is very popular and much more with some suggesting that dance should also be considered a sport.

No matter what your child’s interest may be, even if it’s as cerebral as chess then there is bound to be a club or facility either in their school or relatively nearby.

So many parents complain about their child’s obsession with social media and virtual games but to a great extent it is their fault for not enforcing rules which require the youngster to put down the phone, take off the pods and actually get out and enjoy exercise with their friends.

Don’t get obsessed

Not everyone is going to be the next Nadal or Messi and it is important that parents don’t try to live their sporting past though their children but with encouragement coupled with advice from their school, there is no doubt that they can enjoy a healthy and productive sporting life.

Equally, as children grow, they have to be careful not to over extend themselves or to become too obsessed with their chosen sport and that’s where parental guidance is so very important.