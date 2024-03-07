Bullfighting returns to Marbella in 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 12:26

Three bullfights in June Photo: pxhere CC

It has been almost nine years since a bullfight was held in Marbella, a situation that seems to be about to change.

Since 2015, the Marbella bullring has remained closed but, in December 2018, the Town Hall announced the refurbishment at a cost of €800,000. The works were completed in August 2020 and, in October, a motion was passed at Marbella Council to apply to join the Network of Andalucian Bullfighting Municipalities (RETMA).

The councillor for Fiestas, Yolanda Marín, announced at the time that bullfights would be held this year 2024, as well as concerts and other large-scale events. “The objective is that in 2024 bullfights and other events can be held to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the construction of the Plaza de Toros”, said the councillor, adding that bullfights are, “a unique cultural expression of the Spanish and particularly of Andalucians”.

Now, the website ‘Málaga Taurina‘ has just reported that bullfighting will return to Marbella in the summer and negotiations are at an advanced stage for a bullfight to be held with three top matadors in the first two weeks of June 2024.

Marbella is one of the five towns in the province of Málaga which are members of the Network of Andalucian Bullfighting Municipalities (REMTA). Other current members include Benalmádena, Gaucín, Montecorto and Villanueva del Rosario.