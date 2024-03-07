Finns embrace clean heat

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 17:10

Clean heat. Credit: Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com

Nearly 27,000 Finnish households have switched to environmentally friendly heating systems owing to grants issued by the government.

This movement commenced in the autumn of 2020, spotlighting the initiative by the Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment (ELY Centre) in Finland, offering substantial grants to those willing to replace their traditional oil heating setups with alternatives that do not rely on fossil fuels.

Generous grants propel the green transition

For owners of small houses and semi-detached homes contemplating the switch, there are 9,000 grants still available. The ELY Centre is distributing grants of €4,000 and €2,500 to encourage this shift.

The offer is available until the designated funds of €35.6 million are depleted or by autumn 2025, whichever arrives first, these grants also cater to homes transitioning from natural gas heating.

Eligibility

To be eligible for this grant, a complete overhaul is required. The entire oil heating apparatus, including its tank, must be taken away. Importantly, recipients can only leverage one government aid or tax break per renovation.

‘Based on customer feedback, the application process has been smooth for those who carefully follow the guidelines.

‘Applications are processed quickly when all necessary documents, including powers of attorney from other property owners,’ says Sabina Maki, Group Manager at the Pirkanmaa ELY Centre.

Choices in sustainable heating

With over 32,000 applications since the start of the initiative, the preference among homeowners is clear.

Statistics show that 70 per cent have opted for air-to-water heat pumps, 19 per cent for ground-source heat pumps, and eight per cent for district heating.

The remainder have selected other methods, such as electric heating, often coupled with an air-source heat pump.

This initiative reflects Finland’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting the adoption of sustainable energy solutions among its citizens.

With over 1,000 households already benefiting from grants to abandon natural gas heating, the push towards eco-friendly living is gaining momentum.