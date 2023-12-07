Measuring the carbon footprint of tourists

By Kevin Fraser Park •
THIS year, Turismo Costa del Sol is carrying out a project to be the first destination in Spain to measure the carbon footprint of tourists and compensate for it by planting trees in a natural area that burned down in 2014.
This project aims to protect the ecosystem, so Turismo Costa del Sol, as well as other entities, will be able to reduce the negative impact of the actions they carry out by offsetting the carbon footprint. For instance, the project has been joined by the French Film Festival of Malaga to create an eco-sustainable festival. 1 month since the festival was held, it has been calculated that just over 4 tonnes of CO2 were emitted, which is equivalent to 24 international plane journeys.
In recent months other entities have also joined this initiative, the latest being Green&Human and the Alliance Française, who have relied on Turismo Costa del Sol’s carbon footprint calculator to analyse and offset their impacts.
According to the CEO of Turismo Costa del Sol, Margarita del Cid, “thanks to this project, more than 1,000trees have been planted and we are very proud of this initiative and of the trust placed in us by other companies and organisations”.
