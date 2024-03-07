KidsZone – Sunday Funday

By EWN • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 20:50

Looking for some egg-citing Easter fun for your little bunnies? Look no further than Zona Kids! On March 30th, join us for a delightful breakfast.

From 10:00am to 1:00pm, your children can indulge in a scrumptious breakfast featuring delicious pancakes with their choice of toppings, accompanied by refreshing juice. And that’s just the beginning of the fun-filled day we have planned!

While the kids enjoy their meal, they’ll have unlimited access to our dedicated play areas, including a softball area for the tiny tots, a fantasy world, a trampoline zone, and even a gaming area for the teens. Meanwhile, parents can unwind and supervise comfortably in our café, savoring some well-deserved refreshments.

But wait, there’s more! The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance, spreading joy and laughter throughout the venue. Plus, there will be egg painting and an exciting Easter egg hunt for the little adventurers. And don’t forget the face painting! Every child will leave with a smile on their face and a party bag or Easter egg to remember the day by.

All this amazing fun comes at a fantastic price of just €15.00 per child, with reservations required to secure your spot. Simply WhatsApp us at 672 879 144, and don’t forget a €5.00 deposit per child.

At Zona Kids, we specialise in creating unforgettable moments for children of all ages. Whether it’s a birthday party with beloved characters like Mickey Mouse or Spiderman, or simply a day of play and laughter, we’ve got you covered. Ask us about our kids’ meals , Balloons and birthday cakes for an extra special touch!

Join us this Easter for a hopping good time at Zona Kids. We can’t wait to see you there!

C. Gondola, 2 Alhaurin el FGrande

Tel: 672 879 144

zonakidsparty.es

Sponsored