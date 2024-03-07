Mark Slack – Road Test

By Mark Slack • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 13:24

Skoda adds luxurious edge to updated Enyaq range

Skoda is expanding its Enyaq range with the addition of a new L&K model. Introduced as part of a wide-ranging model year update the new variant becomes the first L&K model to be powered solely by electric.

Before we delve into this latest Enyaq have you ever wondered where Skoda get the L&K designation for their top models? With 120 years of history, ŠKODA is one of the oldest automotive manufacturers in the world. The original factory in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic is still at the centre of the company.

The Skoda story began in 1895, when cycling fanatics Václav Laurin (a mechanic) and Václav Klement (a bookseller) started designing and manufacturing bicycles under the name Slavia. The bicycles sold well, so they started making motorbikes in 1899, and changed the name of their company to the Laurin & Klement Co. Then the pair started experimenting with a new phenomenon – the motor car.

During the early 1900s their first car was a huge success but they needed an industrial partner to strengthen and modernise their company. They merged with engineering firm Pizen Skodovka Co in 1925 and became ŠKODA.

Back to the Enyaq L&K. Available in both SUV and Coupé guise the new L&K model offers a luxury interior, bespoke exterior styling to set it apart from the rest of the range. Priced from €59,942/£51,340 for the SUV and €62,159/£53,240 for the Coupé variant, the Enyaq L&K features a 77 kWh battery, a 286 PS motor mounted on the rear axle and a promised combined driving range of up to 555km/345 miles. The new model can reach the benchmark 100kph/62mph in just 6.7 seconds and has a maximum speed is 178kph/111mph.

The design of the Enyaq L&K features exclusive Platinum Grey detailing on its model-specific bumpers, rear diffuser and exterior mirrors. Full LED matrix headlights, which can avoid dazzling oncoming cars, are also fitted as standard. Both Enyaq L&K models are equipped with anthracite metallic alloy wheels, privacy glass and L&K badging on the front wings.

Inside, customers can choose between two bespoke Design Selections; L&K Shell and L&K Black. The former features beige leather upholstery as standard, while the latter comes with black leather. Both feature front seats with ventilation and massage functions – which are exclusive to the L&K version. L&K models also come with heated rear seats, a head-up display and CANTON sound system as standard, along with heated windscreen and L&K logos on the seats.