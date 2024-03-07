Woolfstock Charity Concert in Altea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 15:12

Dog being petted Credit: Alice Castro, Pexels

On March 16, the MisterX restaurant in Altea is hosting the Altea Blues Project charity concert to aid animals in need.

Organised by Altea Blues Project, with the collaboration of the Council of Health and Welfare Animal of Altea, the event makes it easy for people to “make it pawsible” for the local animals to have good quality lives.

The tickets for the price of €15 will be 100 per cent transferred to fund the Society for the Protection of Animals and Plants of the Marina Baixa.

The Society for the Protection of Animals and Plants of the Marina Baixa commits to informing the community about the animals in urgent need of aid, maintaining stray animals, as well as providing veterinary care and rehoming.

The Society was supported by the Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez last year, and has since received funding of more than €40, 000.

However, the organisation could not function without the support of the locals and the Altea Blues Project is encouraging people to make a difference in the lives of animals in need, combining the power of music and the community.

The event aims to become a bridge between people and animals in Costa Blanca.

Starting at 1 pm, there will be live music, delicious food, including vegan options, and the opportunity to contribute to the lives of the animals left unprotected and helpless.