Beniconnect gears up for a busy summer

ONE well-known local business is anticipating a bumper holiday season in 2024!

Beniconnect is a family-run business that just gets more and more popular. With a wealth of experience in getting people where they’re going, and offering a wide range of services, it’s no wonder Beniconnect is the name everyone knows.

With airport and train station transfers, the company operates a number of routes connecting customers with multiple destinations.

A smart fleet of Mercedes people carriers make for a safe and comfortable journey. Beniconnect’s extensive fleet of vehicles cater for groups of all sizes and their offices are open seven days a week, all year round.

No matter from where, or what time you’re arriving, Beniconnect will have a service to safely and comfortably meet your needs. The uniformed staff at the meet and greet desks at Alicante airport are easily recognisable and the services are all clearly signposted, so there’s no need to worry about wandering around trying to find your connection.

Many of the company’s vehicles include adaptations and hoisting platforms for customers who may struggle with mobility. Drivers are trained and experienced in assisting customers with multiple and complex needs. Child security is not overlooked either, with all buses now fitted with the Kidy Bus Harness system, for children from 15 to 25kg. There is no need to worry about getting in touch with friends and family either, or making arrangements on the go, as all vehicles have free Wi-Fi available for passengers.

In addition to their specialist training, drivers are smartly turned out and the vehicles themselves are spotlessly clean and regularly maintained with an eye to safety as standard. They are the only company currently offering airport transfers to and from the Marina Alta and Marina Baja areas in the Costa Blanca too, making everything run easily and smoothly.

In addition to all this, private tranfers can be organised upon request and late bookings can be accommodated. Beniconnect are able to design transfers to customers’ requirements and there are special offers available for those booking on line at the website below. The best known and most recommended service for your transport needs all over the Costa Blanca!

www.beniconnect.com

Tel. (+34) 965 850 790

UK: 012 730 379 52

Beniconnect routes are as follows:

The ALITREN Connect, which collects customers from and delivers them to Alicante Train Station. Serving Benidorm, Albir, Altea and Calpe.

From Alicante Airport:

The EXPRESS 4 Connect (4 stops maximum), serving La Cala de Finestrat, Villajoyosa, Benidorm and Albir.

The EXPRESS 6 Connect (6 stops maximum), connecting Alfas del Pi, Altea and La Nucia.

The ECONOMY Connect, stopping in La Cala de Finestrat, Benidorm and Albir.

The COSTA Connect, covers Calpe, Benissa Costa, Moraira, Benitachell, Javea, La Xara and Denia.

