Reggae legend at Starlite

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 11:59
Julian Marley
Photo: Flickr CC / NELO Mijangos
The son of Bob Marley, Julian ‘Ju-Ju’ Marley will be on stage for the first time at the Starlite Festival in Marbella in summer 2024. Julian Marley, known as ‘Ju-Ju’ Marley, will perform with his band ‘The Uprising’ on Thursday July 11.
Like his father, reggae pioneer Bob Marley, Julian Marley dedicated himself to music, becoming a fixture in the reggae world as a singer, songwriter and producer. From an early age, Julian played several instruments and worked with his brothers Stephen, Damian and Ky-Mani Marley in the Ghetto Youths Crew before releasing his solo debut, ‘Lion in the Morning’, in 1996.
After touring the world with his backing band, ‘The Uprising’, and as part of other Marley family-related projects, Julian’s solo career reached a new level with 2009’s critically acclaimed ‘Awake’.
At Starlite Julian Marley will perform his Grammy winning album ‘Colors of Royal‘, full of songs that promote spirituality, goodwill and social justice.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
