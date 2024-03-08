Severe weather set to sweep across Spain

By John Ensor •
Weather warning.
Credit: interior.gob.es
Spain’s Civil Protection and Emergencies, has issued a stark weather warning, expected to last until Sunday.
A mixture of rain, snow, and gusty winds are set to drench Spain, causing disruptions across the region.
Unpredictable weather patterns, including rain and snowfall, strong winds, low temperatures and sea tempests, are expected to prevail for several days. ‘
According to Spain’s Ministry on the Interior: ‘The difficult forecast of these phenomena makes it advisable to stay informed at all times of the possible evolution of meteorological changes.’
As of today, Friday, March 8, the northwest of the Peninsula is already feeling the effects. A storm, lingering in place, is set to bring continued adverse weather as it sweeps across from west to east.
A new very active cold front has prevailed from the west with rain in the western half, with greater persistence in the Central system and in Galicia, of snow above 1000 m.
Looking ahead to Saturday, March 9, the eastern regions, including Andalucia and the Pyrenees, should brace for more intense downpours.
Even after the front passes, the showers won’t let up, especially in Galicia and the west of the Central system.
the report added: ‘The snow level will be 600-800 m in the northwestern third, 800 m in the Pyrenees, 900-1000 m in the centre and 1400 m in the south.’
By Sunday, March 10, an improvement is on the horizon as the storm moves north, heralding a period of atmospheric stabilisation.
However, snow showers are likely to persist in the mountains, with winds remaining strong in certain areas.
AEMET reported: ‘It is likely that intense winds will continue to blow from the west, with very strong gusts in the mountains of the eastern peninsula, the Ebro valley and the Cantabrian and Alboran coasts, tending to subside in the first days of the week.’
This relentless bout of severe weather demands constant vigilance. With conditions expected to improve gradually into the week.
