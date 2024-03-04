Snow at last as cold front hits Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Snow's Silver Lining
ON March 2, a cold front left the Northwest region of Murcia covered in a snowy blanket. The towns of El Sabinar, Calar de la Santa, and Cañada de la Cruz in the Moratalla district woke up to a winter wonderland after overnight precipitation, accompanied by a sharp drop in temperatures. While the Altiplano also witnessed some snowfall, it was in smaller amounts.
Local businesses that rely on snowfall during the winter to attract tourists have faced challenges this year due to unseasonably high temperatures. The cold weather is expected to attract visitors eager to experience the snowfall, injecting much-needed life into businesses that have struggled amid the warm winter.
Temperatures in the Northwest dipped close to 0 degrees Celsius early in the morning, with Moratalla recording the lowest temperature at 1.4ºC and Caravaca de la Cruz at 2.1ºC. The chill also reached Murcia and the Vega del Segura, where, after surpassing 20 degrees during the day, temperatures plummeted to below 10 degrees at midnight. In addition to the wintry conditions, the region experienced strong winds throughout the week, with Molina de Segura facing gusts reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour. The emergency services hotline (112) responded to 65 calls related to the powerful winds and coastal phenomena.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
