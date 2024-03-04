Snow at last as cold front hits Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 22:22

Snow's Silver Lining Image: AEMET Murcia

ON March 2, a cold front left the Northwest region of Murcia covered in a snowy blanket. The towns of El Sabinar, Calar de la Santa, and Cañada de la Cruz in the Moratalla district woke up to a winter wonderland after overnight precipitation, accompanied by a sharp drop in temperatures. While the Altiplano also witnessed some snowfall, it was in smaller amounts.

Impact on Local Businesses

Local businesses that rely on snowfall during the winter to attract tourists have faced challenges this year due to unseasonably high temperatures. The cold weather is expected to attract visitors eager to experience the snowfall, injecting much-needed life into businesses that have struggled amid the warm winter.

Temperature Fluctuations: From Freezing Mornings to Mild Days

Temperatures in the Northwest dipped close to 0 degrees Celsius early in the morning, with Moratalla recording the lowest temperature at 1.4ºC and Caravaca de la Cruz at 2.1ºC. The chill also reached Murcia and the Vega del Segura, where, after surpassing 20 degrees during the day, temperatures plummeted to below 10 degrees at midnight. In addition to the wintry conditions, the region experienced strong winds throughout the week, with Molina de Segura facing gusts reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour. The emergency services hotline (112) responded to 65 calls related to the powerful winds and coastal phenomena.

For more Costa Calida and Murcia news click here