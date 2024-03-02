Murcia takes the crown as national tapas hub in April

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 20:08

: Murcia sizzles as the national hub for tapas Image: Shutterstock/MisterStock

IN an exciting gastronomic event, Murcia is set to become the national capital of tapas and pinchos throughout April. The city will host a series of events over 15 days, featuring the inaugural National Tapa and Pincho Route, allowing locals to try culinary delights from the country’s most esteemed chefs.

Region’s Tapas and Pinchos Championship

The highlight is the Region’s Tapas and Pinchos Championship, organised by the Academy of Tapa and Pintxo the championship offers participants a chance to win over €3,000 in prizes from sponsors. The event, judged by industry professionals and gastronomic critics from across the country, takes place on April 15 and 16, with free registration available until March 24 at www.academiadelatapa.com.

National Tapa and Pincho Route: Murcia’s Culinary Transformation

Adding flavour to the festivities is the II Tapas and Pinchos Route of the Region of Murcia, running from April 5 to 14, allowing foodies the opportunity to preview the championship’s offerings. The icing on the cake is the National Tapa and Pincho Route from April 15 to 21, which will draw top chefs to transform Murcia into the miniature gastronomy capital. These culinary maestros will not only cook but also share their expertise with local hosts in twelve different establishments throughout Murcia.

