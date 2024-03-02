Murcia takes the crown as national tapas hub in April

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 20:08
: Murcia sizzles as the national hub for tapas
Image: Shutterstock/MisterStock
IN an exciting gastronomic event, Murcia is set to become the national capital of tapas and pinchos throughout April. The city will host a series of events over 15 days, featuring the inaugural National Tapa and Pincho Route, allowing locals to try culinary delights from the country’s most esteemed chefs.
The highlight is the Region’s Tapas and Pinchos Championship, organised by the Academy of Tapa and Pintxo the championship offers participants a chance to win over €3,000 in prizes from sponsors. The event, judged by industry professionals and gastronomic critics from across the country, takes place on April 15 and 16, with free registration available until March 24 at www.academiadelatapa.com.
Adding flavour to the festivities is the II Tapas and Pinchos Route of the Region of Murcia, running from April 5 to 14, allowing foodies the opportunity to preview the championship’s offerings. The icing on the cake is the National Tapa and Pincho Route from April 15 to 21, which will draw top chefs to transform Murcia into the miniature gastronomy capital. These culinary maestros will not only cook but also share their expertise with local hosts in twelve different establishments throughout Murcia.
For more Costa Calida and Murcia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.