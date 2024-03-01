Earthquake rattles Caravaca de la Cruz in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 15:54
Caravaca ground rumbles.
Image: IGN
A seismic event shook the town of Caravaca de la Cruz on March 1. The Institute of Geophysics (IGN) reported that the earthquake occurred precisely at 2:12 PM with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located just one kilometre beneath the Earth’s surface.
Fortunately, there are no reports of any damages, be it material or personal. The relatively mild quake left residents startled but unharmed. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, emphasising the need for preparedness in seismic-prone areas. This event follows a series of recent tremors in the region. Bullas experienced a 2.1 magnitude quake on February 29, and Aledo experienced a 1.5 magnitude quake on February 28.
Back in January Totana experienced a 2.8 magnitude quake on January 29, followed by a 3.1 magnitude tremor in Pliego on January 30. Subsequently, on January 31, multiple tremors were felt in Librilla, Aledo, and Pliego, causing concern among locals.
