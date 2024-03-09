By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 16:08

National Day of the Tortilla: Celebrating Spain's flavourful fiesta. Image: Elena Eryomenko / Shutterstock.com.

March 9 marks the celebration of Spain’s beloved Tortilla Day!

The Spanish tortilla, also known as the Spanish omelette, is a culinary masterpiece crafted from thinly sliced potatoes, onions, and eggs, all gently cooked in olive oil.

According to data from Gastrometro, an annual report on online food delivery trends in Spain, the potato omelette reigns supreme as a favourite dish, with a mere 0.05 per cent of Spaniards expressing dislike for this traditional delicacy.

The versatility of the tortilla reflects the diverse tastes of the Spanish palate, with 70 per cent of people preferring it with onions, while 27 per cent savour it without this ingredient.

Interestingly, two per cent of adventurous eaters enjoy their tortillas filled with ingredients like chorizo or cheese.

As for cooking preferences, the debate rages on, 44 per cent of aficionados prefer a well-done tortilla, while 56 per cent opt for a rare delicacy.

It’s no wonder that in places like Ávila, Cantabria, Madrid, Pontevedra, and Valladolid, the tortilla reigns supreme as the most popular traditional dish, occupying the top two spots for the most requested Spanish food nationwide.