Tomodachi – Sushi heaven

By EWN • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 14:01

Tomadachi restaurant, located in the heart of Neuva Andalucia, offers an unforgettable dining experience under the attentive care of Banty, the passionate owner.

From the moment you step into Tomadachi, you’re transported to a realm where sushi ventures beyond its traditional boundaries. The menu entices with a fusion of flavours, seamlessly blending innovation with the essence of Japanese cuisine.

A standout feature of Tomadachi is their House Speciality – Robatayaki, an ancient Japanese culinary technique translating to fireside cooking. This adds an enchanting dimension to the dining experience, elevating the ambiance and infusing each dish with a distinctive, smoky flavour.

The menu, boasting a variety of sushi, along with a hot section, is reasonably priced considering the quality of produce offered. With snacks starting at €4.50, appetizers from €10, and the Tempura section beginning from €12, Tomadachi ensures there’s something to delight every palate. Planning a party or event? Let Tomadachi arrange a sumptuous feast of sushi for your guests.

Tomadachi Marbella embodies the vibrant lifestyle of the city, offering exceptional dining, inviting ambiance, and a prime location. Whether you’re a local connoisseur or a curious visitor in search of hidden gems, Tomadachi deserves a prominent place on your list of must-visit destinations. Trust Banty and his team to lead you through an unparalleled culinary journey that promises to leave a lasting impression. Don’t hesitate; immerse your senses at Tomadachi Marbella—you won’t regret it.

Open Wednesday – Sunday 6.30 pm – 12 . Contact number 951 742 508

C. Rosalia de Castro 3, Nueva Andalucia

restaurantetomodachi.com

Sponsored