VW Golfers celebrate 50 years

By John Ensor •
Updated: 09 Mar 2024 • 15:05
Photo: Image of VW Golf 1 Cabriolet.
Credit: Berthold Werner/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
The Golf 50 Anniversary Drive, organised by Gaston Westphal of Classic Car Club Mallorca, promises to be an exhilarating journey for motoring enthusiasts.
Scheduled for Saturday, March 23 at 10:30 am, the event will celebrate half a century of passion for the iconic German marque. Participants can expect a scenic drive, culminating in a delicious three-course lunch at the picturesque Restaurant Ca N Josep Ca Vostra in Port de Pollenca at 2:00 pm.
At €40 per person, with a small additional fee for non-members, the gathering not only offers a feast for the taste buds but also an opportunity for petrolheads to indulge in the car’s rich heritage.
Due to limited seating, interested parties are urged to book promptly to avoid disappointment. This occasion is an opportunity to blend the love for cars with the joy of community.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
