Welcome to the Obal Hotel

By EWN • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 16:04

Located in the heart of Puerto Banus, the recently unveiled New Obal Hotel is a 4-star gem redefining luxury, gastronomy, and cultural immersion in Costa del Sol. With 110 modern rooms and a commitment to sustainability, it promises an unparalleled urban tourism experience.

The Alameda Restaurant, with over six decades of culinary history, champions zero-kilometre gastronomy. Celebrating Mediterranean flavours, each dish is meticulously crafted from locally sourced ingredients. From indulgent breakfast buffets to exquisite dinners, it offers unforgettable dining moments infused with tradition.

The 360º Blue Sky Bar, perched atop the hotel, offers more than just cocktails; it’s an escape into a world of live music and breathtaking views. With a vast 400m2+ area and a pool, it redefines outdoor entertainment, setting the stage for unforgettable evenings under the starlit sky.

Beyond gastronomy and entertainment, the Obal Hotel enriches Marbella’s cultural scene with events like Andalucia Day, the Cocido Madrileño, and the Chuleta Fest. These, coupled with live music, showcase the hotel’s commitment to fostering community and celebration.

Enrique Malagón, Director of Food and Beverages, expresses, “We strive to create unforgettable moments through our culinary offerings. The Alameda Restaurant and the Rooftop 360 Blue Sky Bar are just the beginning of what we’ve prepared for our guests. Our commitment to excellence and innovation shines through in every aspect.”

The Obal Hotel is a testament to luxury and impeccable service. Whether for a leisurely getaway or a special event, guests are invited to immerse themselves in indulgence. For private social events, the hotel offers impeccable venues and personalised service, ensuring every occasion is truly unforgettable.

For more information and reservations, visit www.obalurbanhotelmarbella.com or call +34 952 77 12 50. Experience the epitome of hospitality at the Obal Hotel, where every moment is crafted with care and attention to detail.

Sponsored