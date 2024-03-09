Workers warn of Paris Games disruptions

By Linda Hall • Updated: 09 Mar 2024 • 15:29

SOPHIE BINET: Union leader wants answers for workers during the Paris Olympics Photo credit: CC/Selbymay

Paris could grind to a halt during this year’s Games which begin on July 26 and end on August 11.

The General Federation of Labour (CGT) union announced on March 7 that it intended to file formal notification of a strike in April.

Should it go ahead, this would involve stoppages by national and local government employees as well those in the medical and social work sectors.

A Paris transport workers’ go-slow between February 5 and September 9 will also have repercussions on the Games.

Interviewed by the Franceinfo broadcaster, CGT leader Sophie Binet maintained that essential points like overtime , accommodation and childcare facilities have still to be settled.

“Our warnings must finally be heard,” Binet declared.

“Hundreds of thousands of workers will be affected by the Games with more overtime and restrictions on taking time off,” she pointed out.

“We want to know about the social conditions entailed in this extra work. For instance, how will all the workers who have to come to the Paris region for the Olympics be housed?” she asked.

“How will their children be taken care of, with school holidays at the same time? What bonuses will the employees get? So far nothing has been sorted out on this issue.”

Her comments followed a recent call from Paris Olympics’ organising committee for a “social truce” and an absence of strikes.

To date, few public sector workers have learnt what they can expect in the way of support during the Games, although Interior minister Gerald Darmanin revealed that police in the Paris region would receive a bonus of up to €1,900.

Talks have also begun regarding overtime and missed holidays for hospital and transport employees.

Meanwhile, Sophie Binet has now requested a meeting with France’s Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal.