St. Patrick´s at The Irish Tavern

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 11:30
Guinness beer at The Irish Tavern
Credit: The Irish Tavern, Albir
The Irish centre of Costa Blanca is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with authentic live music, drinks and giveaways.
On Sunday, March 17, The Irish Tavern in Albir is expecting a festive flood of visitors, celebrating the traditional Irish festival.
The country’s big event, the traditional Irish sports bar in Albir, is bringing the best of Irish culture and taste to the Costa Blanca.
With live music from The Bootleggers, Jack Devlin and Guests, Liam Gillespie, and Steve the Breeze Martin, guests will be offered an extensive list of beer and cocktails, as well as festive giveaways.
Come celebrate St. Patty’s Day. Everyone’s Irish tonight.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
