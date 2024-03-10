Sumptuous sandwiches at No-Mad Restaurant

By EWN • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 16:07

Taste a rainbow of fresh fusion with No-Mad restaurant in Albir.

Tuck into brunch, lunch or a three-course dinner munch in this on-trend, innovative venue, only minutes from the beach. Watch the world go by on the terrace on the sunshine, or head inside to enjoy the ambiance of a unique blend of food and fashion.

Centrally located in the beach town of Albir, No-Mad restaurant is a bright and airy space with trendy design features. Comfortable seating and decor give rise to a sensation of relaxation and soothing calm. Vibrant, fresh ingredients lend a splash of colour to these colder days, carrying the promise of spring and plenty.

Whether you’re popping in to indulge in one of their innovative coffees, meeting friends for comfortable chat and a bright brunch, or dining in a more intimate environment, No-Mad has it all.

A welcome addition to No-Mad’s up to the minute menu is their tempting choice of afternoon snacks and light lunches. If you’re longing for a substantial sandwich, or maybe even a warming plate of soup for the colder days, the lunch menu, which is available from 11:00am until 4:00pm, has a range of satisfying dishes for you to sink your teeth into.

One such divine offering is the ‘Holy Cow’, which features roast beef, red wine-soaked pear, parmesan cheese and rocket, a combination which elevates the simple sandwich to an explosion of taste experience. Thai soup with prawns, chicken, mushrooms, ginger and coconut can really bring heat to a chilly day too!

The main menu bursts with tantalising options like steak tartar, or grilled octopus on a bed of mashed potato, followed by satisfying main courses, such as a special No-Mad salad with avocado, roast beef, smoked salmon and red fruit vinaigrette. For carnivores, there’s lamb chops with spring garlic, steak tartare or a selection of fajitas and tender hamburgers, dripping with melted cheese. There are fresh choices from the sea, such as tuna tataki crusted with sesame seeds, Thai spiced mussels and there are plenty of vegetarian options too.

No-Mad has expanded the existing wine list of favourites to include hearty reds, cool, crisp whites, light roses and a choice of champagnes and cavas, all carefully selected to enhance your dining pleasure.

For little diners, try the chicken fingers, pasta bolognaise or sausages. Children can also enjoy ice cream while parents round it all off with a speciality coffee, an elegant brandy or perhaps a decadent dessert. Creamy cheesecake with fresh berries, sweet apple pie, or vanilla ice cream with warm chocolate sauce are just a few of the mouth-watering finales to a wonderful dining experience at No-Mad.

www.no-mad.es

No-Mad

Avenida de L’Albir, 20

03581 L’Albir, Alicante

Tel: 865 81 58 32

Sponsored