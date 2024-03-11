Millions at risk from ‘silent killer’ warns NHS

By John Ensor •
NHS UK has launched a new campaign warning of the danger from what it calls the silent killer.
Could you be at risk without even knowing it? On Monday, March 11, The NHS flagged a major health concern affecting millions.
It is estimated that 4.2 million individuals in England might be unknowingly suffering from high blood pressure. Labelled the ‘silent assassin,’ this condition is symptomless yet potentially deadly if ignored.
This revelation comes alongside the NHS’s initiative to enhance blood pressure screening through community pharmacies.
An extra 2.5 million checks are scheduled for this year, aiming to encourage individuals over 40 to take advantage of free testing.
The scheme seeks to counter the widespread ignorance around the asymptomatic nature of high blood pressure, with only seven per cent of a surveyed group recognising the condition could be symptom-free.
Health Minister Andrea Leadsom emphasised the importance of awareness and proactive testing: ‘Millions of adults in England unknowingly have high blood pressure, without experiencing any symptoms.
‘As part of our Pharmacy First programme, the NHS has expanded its pharmacy offering to include 2.5 million more blood pressure checks within local pharmacies.’
The campaign is set against a backdrop of underestimation and lack of awareness about the serious repercussions of untreated high blood pressure.
Shockingly, 41 per cent of surveyed adults were unaware of its link to heart disease, and 22 per cent didn’t connect it to strokes and heart attacks.
Moreover, nearly half of the participants were unaware that pharmacies offer complimentary blood pressure checks, highlighting a significant gap in public knowledge.
Gloria Hunniford and Graeme Souness, both personally touched by the effects of high blood pressure, have lent their support to this campaign, underscoring the condition’s indiscriminate nature.
Hunniford said: ‘This campaign is very close to my heart – both my husband and my father sadly suffered from a number of strokes due to high blood pressure, so I know from personal experience just how important it is to get your blood pressure checked, even if you feel healthy.’
‘It’s so important to get your blood pressure checked – in my experience, high blood pressure doesn’t only affect the “usual suspects”, it can and does affect anyone so you could be at risk without knowing it,’ Souness stated.
It’s not always clear what causes high blood pressure, but there are things that can increase your risk. You might be more at risk if you:
This latest health drive underscores the silent but significant threat high blood pressure poses. It seeks not just to educate but also to encourage proactive health checks, potentially saving countless lives through early detection and management.
