Spain’s hospital pharmacies under stress due to shortages

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 10:18

Various pills. Credit: Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Recent information regarding supply problems has raised the question of whether Spanish hospital pharmacies are equipped to handle medicine shortages.

Cecilia Martinez, President of the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH), sheds light on the pressing issue. She highlights the substantial healthcare impact within health centres and underscores the crucial work of pharmacy professionals.

Challenges amidst medicine shortages

Managing shortages has become a daily battle for hospital pharmacies, a struggle that has persisted for several years. When faced with a scarcity of a particular treatment, pharmacy professionals swing into action.

They explore alternative suppliers, varying presentations, or dosages of the same active ingredient. They may even create bespoke formulations to ensure patients receive their prescribed treatment.

Seeking solutions: AEMPS steps in

In situations where the above strategies prove futile due to a lack of products from a single supplier, hospital pharmacies collaborate with medical teams to identify therapeutic alternatives.

They also turn to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) when a shortage could lead to a therapeutic gap. The AEMPS facilitates the importation of foreign medicines, streamlining the acquisition process.

Patients in many autonomous communities benefit from a system where hospital pharmacy services distribute these foreign medications.

The SEFH president emphasizes that these efforts are coupled with the constant updating of information regarding available suppliers and pharmaceutical specialties, ensuring safe patient administration.

A costly investment in time

While these measures ensure patient safety, Martinez acknowledges the significant time investment hospital pharmacists make to mitigate the impact of supply issues.

These shortages are not isolated incidents; they affect healthcare centres across the board, from analgesics to antimicrobials and antivirals.

Why is there a shortage?

The root causes of medicine shortages are diverse and multifactorial. Factors include the globalization of the market, difficulties in securing raw materials, and varying market competitiveness driven by pricing structures.

Even critical products like non-specific immunoglobulins and fibrinolytic agents face supply challenges.

Assurances amid challenges

Cecilia Martinez closes with a reassuring message. Hospital pharmacies tirelessly strive to ensure the best management of medications within healthcare environments.

They collaborate closely with healthcare institutions to detect and swiftly address potential solutions.

In the ongoing battle against medicine shortages, hospital pharmacies serve as the front line, diligently working to ensure that patients receive the treatment they need despite the challenges.

Their dedication and innovation are critical in safeguarding the well-being of those in their care.