Spanish Pharmacies Grapple With Test Shortages Amid Flu Spike

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 20:34

Covid lateral flow tests. Credit: Steve Allen/Shutterstock.com

As Spain confronts a resurgence of flu and COVID-19, history appears to be repeating itself as pharmacies face a critical shortage of tests.

This crisis echoes the pandemic’s early days, but this time importers are now reluctant to bear the high costs of sourcing these tests from China.

On Monday, January 8, importers revealed a significant shortfall in flu and COVID-19 test supplies. The scarcity, particularly acute for influenza A tests, has left numerous pharmacies empty-handed.

This shortage is reminiscent of the situation preceding Christmas 2021, with the added challenge of face masks also becoming scarce.

Surging Demand, Dwindling Supply

As respiratory infections surge, testing demand has skyrocketed, straining Spain’s healthcare system. The national flu incidence has nearly hit 1,000 cases per 100,000 people, pushing health centres to their limits.

‘We are the same as two years ago, there are no tests in Spain and no one wants to pay the price of bringing them from China,’ said a representative from a leading test importing firm.

An analysis report by IQVIA highlighted a 60 per cent week-over-week increase in pharmacy sales of flu and antigen tests for January

In the final week of December 2023 alone, sales of these tests exceeded 1.6 million units, marking a 530 per cent rise from November 30, 2023, and a 40 per cent increase from December 31, 2022.

Stock Challenges And Import Costs

The current crisis is partly due to excessive stock from the previous year, which expired recently. ‘Last year not so many tests were sold and we were left with a lot of stock that has just expired now,’ importers explained.

They also noted the financial risk in restocking, especially with the high cost of air freight required for immediate supplies.

As Spain continues to navigate this shortage, the situation calls for urgent solutions. The dilemma lies in balancing immediate healthcare needs with the economic realities of importing essential medical supplies.