Pharmacy Vaccinations Now Available In 13 European Countries

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccines prevent two to three million fatalities annually. Reportedly another 1.5 million could be saved if vaccine coverage were increased.
In 2018, the International Federation of Pharmacists (FIP) endorsed the Astana Declaration by WHO, aiming for universal health coverage by 2030.
This includes integrating pharmacists into vaccination campaigns, allowing them to administer vaccines in community pharmacies. This service is being adopted in many European countries. However, it is not yet available in Spain.
Pharmacists are pivotal in primary care globally, offering accessible healthcare. The Official College of Pharmacists of Madrid (COFM) acknowledges their contribution to the health system.
These professionals provide comprehensive advice on vaccines, including dosing, side effects, and interactions. They also promote disease prevention, manage chronic conditions, encourage healthy living, and refer patients when necessary.
December saw the FIP present case studies from 17 countries, advocating for pharmacy involvement in vaccinations. Their report, ‘Supporting Lifelong Immunization through Pharmacy-Based Vaccination: Enabling Equity, Access and Sustainability’, aims to boost global vaccination rates.
Its primary goal is to highlight the crucial role of pharmacists in extending vaccine coverage and reducing vaccine-preventable diseases.
Pharmacy vaccination services are a reality in several European countries, as per FIP data. In Portugal, the flu vaccine was first administered in pharmacies in 2008. Now, 17 vaccines are available in 77 per cent of Portuguese pharmacies.
France introduced pharmacy vaccinations during the 2017-2018 flu season. By 2020, approximately 3.3 million vaccines were administered in French pharmacies, including for COVID-19.
In Italy, a 2022 decree law officially included pharmacists in flu and COVID-19 vaccination efforts. These services are now offered in 13 European Union countries. The FIP stresses the need for regulatory frameworks to support pharmacist-led vaccinations.
In contrast, Spain faces legal hurdles in implementing pharmacy vaccinations. Jesus Aguilar Santamaria, President of the General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges, commented, ‘Spanish pharmacists are prepared and perfectly qualified to vaccinate in their pharmacies… there is no problem of competition, there is no problem of training, there is a problem of political decision.
At the moment, in Spain, there is still no regulation in this regard and it is not known if it will be approved.’
