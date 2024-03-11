By Anna Ellis •
Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 9:02
Unveiling the unsung: Exhibition chronicles forgotten heroes of Spain's past. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.
Until March 22, the Pinoso Cultural Centre is hosting the exhibition titled “Gifts of the Republic in History.”
As you walk through the corridors of the Cultural Centre, you’ll encounter faces of remarkable individuals and stories from the past.
The exhibition features posters from the Republic era and covers of literary works by prominent figures who have made significant contributions to Spain’s history.
Many of these figures remain relatively unknown to the public.
The exhibition is organised thematically, showcasing gifts who held public positions or were involved in various fields such as education, research, literature, sports, art, and poetry.
Carmen García, President of Dones, acknowledges the challenges in bringing these historical figures out of obscurity.
She emphasises the importance of telling their stories and recognising their work during the years of the Second Republic and the war.
Many of them were exiled or faced difficulties, leaving behind a wealth of materials that allow us to rediscover a significant part of our recent history.
The exhibition, spanning from 1931 to 1936, aims to shed light on these individuals and their contributions.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years.
