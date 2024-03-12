San Javier International Airshow Festival

By Catherine McGeer •
San Javier takes flight
The Tourism Councillor announced the thrilling event, which will grace the skies above Santiago de la Ribera on the coast of Murcia with the participation of top aerobatic teams from across the continent. The picturesque beaches of the Mar Menor will transform into a stage for aviation enthusiasts, visitors, and residents.
The event usually draws thousands to the small town on the Costa Calida, many set up on the beach for the day, and enjoy the spectacle from the comfort of their sunbeds! The event is not only great for aviation enthusiasts but also for local businesses. Keep in mind the airshow may affect flights over these days and plan your trip with traffic often coming to a standstill around the town of San Javier and Santiago de la Ribera during the show.
Adding to the anticipation, construction is set to begin on the Aeronautical Cultural Centre for the Patrulla Águila, covering an expansive 5,000 square meters. This centre promises to be an aviation hub where visitors can immerse themselves in flight simulations and much more.
