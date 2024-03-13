A business ace for Rafa Nadal

By Linda Hall •
RAFAEL NADAL: €19.9 million profit for his Aspemir company
Rafael Nadal won two Grand Slams in 2022, the same year that Nadal family’s holding company Aspemir made a €19.9 million profit.
This was 75 per cent up on 2021 and 255 per cent on 2020, thanks to the 22 companies in the Aspemir portfolio.
Accounts submitted to the Registro Mercantil, Spain’s equivalent to Companies House, showed that the sports facilities were the most profitable, with Centre Sportiu Manacor contributing €3.7 million and the Rafa Nadal International School academy bringing in €1.17 million.
Aspemir’s real estate investments made respective profits of €6.7 million and €2.4 million for Naiad 2012 and the Mabel Villa de Paris luxury development in Madrid.
Via Mabel Capital, in which it has a 33.3 per cent stake, Aspemir has holdings in hotels, restaurants – including the successful Tatel chain – plus the Komodo production company behind the Mad Cool music festival and the Netflix series, I am Georgina.
