Alboran Island – from 11 to 200 in 48 hours

By JULES • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 18:16

Alboran Island Credit: Jules Phillips

50km of the coast of Morocco is a small island that is part of the province of Almeria and is inhabited by only 11 people, from the Spanish military.

At the end of February this 600m long island was suddenly inundated with nearly 200 immigrants in just 48 hours after a storm forced them to be left on the beaches by the mafia members who were meant to be transporting them to Almeria in their drug boats.

The immigrants stayed on the island for 10 days, whilst awaiting transport by maritime rescue and civil guard.