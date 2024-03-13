Australian tycoon plans to launch Titanic II

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 15:08

Image of Titanic II. Credit: BlueStarLine/Facebook.com

What if you could travel back in time aboard the world’s most famous ship? This is the vision of Australian billionaire, Clive Palmer.

On Wednesday, March 13, at the Sydney Opera House, Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer has made headlines by revealing the finalised designs for Titanic II.

The vessel will be a modern-day replica of the ill-fated Titanic, more than a decade after initially announcing his ambitious plans.

A journey through time

Palmer's Blue Star Line promises to deliver an 'authentic Titanic experience', featuring the same interior and cabin designs as the original 20th-century liner but enhanced with 21st-century safety, navigation, and technology standards.

‘Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st-century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort,’ Palmer stated.

He emphasised that the venture aims to offer an unparalleled journey back in time, immersing passengers in the splendour of the original Titanic’s voyage.

Modern innovations meet classic elegance

The new ship will boast nine decks and 835 cabins, capable of accommodating 2,435 passengers on the historic Southampton to New York route, with plans for global circumnavigation.

Highlighting the blend of tradition and modernity, the design includes a grand staircase under a wrought iron and glass dome, reminiscent of the original’s opulence, alongside modern amenities like a gymnasium, swimming pool, and theatre.

It is expected to weigh around 56,000 tonnes and will measure 269 metres long, the same length as the original Belfast-built ship which set sail in 1912.

‘It will be the ship of love and the ultimate in style and luxury,’ Palmer enthused, outlining the meticulous attention to both luxury and safety.

Setting sail amidst skepticism

Despite previous delays and scepticism, Palmer, who claims he could afford to build the Titanic ten times over, is undeterred, announcing a maiden voyage scheduled for June 2027.

He candidly addressed doubts about the project’s feasibility, attributing past delays to the pandemic and affirming his financial commitment to making Titanic II a reality.

‘We are very pleased to announce that after unforeseen global delays, we have re-engaged with partners to bring the dream of Titanic ll to life. Let the journey begin,’ he declared, indicating a resurgence in the cruise industry post-pandemic and a strong public interest in the project.

With a proposed construction start in early 2025 and contracts expected to be signed by December, the £1 billion project symbolises a significant investment in reviving a legendary piece of maritime history, promising a blend of romantic nostalgia and modern luxury.