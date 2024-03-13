Cruel exploitation scheme uncovered in Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 19:18

Gang's cruel scheme dismantled. Credit: Guardia Civil.es

Following investigations in Murcia, Almeria and Jaen, authorities have uncovered an unscrupulous gang that exploited tragic circumstances for monetary gain.

A report published on Wednesday, March 13 detailed a recent investigation of a distressing scheme that preyed on the families of North African migrants who lost their lives at sea.

The Guardia Civil disclosed the arrest of 14 individuals and the investigation of another, following an extensive operation across Murcia, Almeria, and Jaen, revealing a criminal network exploiting the vulnerable for profit.

A plot unravelled

The despicable plot came to light through diligent efforts by the Guardia Civil, leading to numerous arrests and house searches.

Investigators seized close to €70,000 in cash, several vehicles, and significant documentation during raids carried out in March.

The scam targeted families in Morocco and Algeria, offering false hope and charging for non-existent services related to the repatriation of bodies of migrants who died attempting to reach Spain.

Exploitation through grief

The cruel scam involved using social media and fake profiles, the perpetrators initially contacted the victims’ families, providing false information about their dead loved ones.

As events unfolded, they would then charge for services such as filing complaints, arranging DNA testing for identification, and translating documents—all under the pretence of being necessary for the repatriation process in Spain.

This deceit not only capitalised on the families’ grief but also involved collusion with certain public institution employees to lend the operation an air of legitimacy.

Legal actions and continuing investigations

The Guardia Civil’s operation led to the detention of 14 individuals and the investigation of one more individual, accused of a raft of crimes including fraud, bribery, and membership in a criminal organisation.

Two have been remanded in custody, underlining the seriousness with which the authorities are treating this case. The leader, of Moroccan origin, purportedly leveraged his community contacts to lend credibility to his claims, ensnared unsuspecting families in the scam.

This case, while highlighting the lengths to which some will go to exploit the vulnerable, also serves as a reminder of the relentless efforts of law enforcement to bring such individuals to justice.

The investigation, spearheaded by the Investigative Court No. 5 of Murcia, continues to unfold, promising further revelations in this shocking scheme of exploitation.