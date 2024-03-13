EU set to ban silver dental fillings

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 9:39

New EU ruling on dental fillings. Credit: bezikus/Shutterstock.com

The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have moved to prohibit mercury amalgams in dental fillings by January 1, 2025.

For years, silver fillings, or dental amalgams, have been a staple in treating cavities, combining metals like silver, tin, copper, and notably, mercury.

Lorena Trinidad, a dentist at Sanitas Dental explained: ‘Mercury is the main element raising concerns about its toxicity.’

She continued: ‘Although these exposures are in small amounts, there is some concern about gradual buildup in the body, especially in tissues such as the brain and kidneys.’

This decision reflects growing unease over mercury’s potential health risks, especially its accumulation in the body’s tissues.

Since 2018, the use of silver amalgam has been restricted for treatments on children under 15 years of age and in pregnant women.

Alternatives and advantages

As the dental community seeks safer options, composite fillings emerge as the preferred choice. Preferred by many for their aesthetic appeal, these fillings can be customised to match the natural colour of teeth, enhancing patient satisfaction.

‘For the WHO, mercury is one of the ten products or groups of chemical products that pose special public health problems.

‘For this reason, it is essential to consider safer alternatives, such as dental composites,’ Trinidad advocates.

Beyond aesthetics, composites better preserve tooth structure and are less likely to cause sensitivity to temperature changes compared to their mercury-laden treatments.

The shift in dental practices

The prohibition also casts light on the limitations of silver amalgams, including potential for tooth discoloration and structural sacrifice required for placement, which may lead to increased fracture risk.

This shift not only aligns with public health guidelines but also represents a broader move towards more sustainable and health-conscious dental practices.

As Trinidad commented, ‘This improves the patient’s satisfaction with their dental appearance,’ underscoring the importance of both health and aesthetics in modern dentistry.

With the ban set to take effect in the EU, the dental field is on the cusp of a significant transformation, embracing alternatives that promise safer and more visually appealing outcomes for patients.