By Anna Ellis •
Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 10:56
Guardamar del Segura castle: Tracing centuries of heritage. Image: Tusimo Comunidad Valenciana.
Delve into the rich history of Guardamar del Segura’s castle, a cherished gem in the town’s heritage for countless centuries.
The origins of the Guardamar del Segura Castle, designated as an Asset of Cultural Interest in 1985, are traced back to its Arab citadel roots.
While likely constructed in the 12th century, evidence suggests the area was inhabited even earlier, with remnants from the Iron Age, Phoenicians, Iberians, and Romans discovered within its walls.
The Castle of Guardamar del Segura underwent significant transformations under King Alfonso.
However, as Guardamar del Segura flourished, the city outgrew the confines of the citadel.
Understanding the castle’s history entails considering key events that shaped its evolution, notably the series of earthquakes between 1823 and 1829.
The final quake, in particular, dealt a severe blow to the castle, though subsequent efforts have been made to restore this magnificent architectural treasure.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.