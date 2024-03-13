By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 10:56

Guardamar del Segura castle: Tracing centuries of heritage. Image: Tusimo Comunidad Valenciana.

Delve into the rich history of Guardamar del Segura’s castle, a cherished gem in the town’s heritage for countless centuries.

The origins of the Guardamar del Segura Castle, designated as an Asset of Cultural Interest in 1985, are traced back to its Arab citadel roots.

While likely constructed in the 12th century, evidence suggests the area was inhabited even earlier, with remnants from the Iron Age, Phoenicians, Iberians, and Romans discovered within its walls.

The Castle of Guardamar del Segura underwent significant transformations under King Alfonso.

However, as Guardamar del Segura flourished, the city outgrew the confines of the citadel.

Understanding the castle’s history entails considering key events that shaped its evolution, notably the series of earthquakes between 1823 and 1829.

The final quake, in particular, dealt a severe blow to the castle, though subsequent efforts have been made to restore this magnificent architectural treasure.