Speaking European – Gaby Considere

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 19:08
Gaby Considere
Credit: Gaby Considere, Facebook
Gaby Considere moved from Paris to Valencia with her husband and a four-year-old daughter and has defined it as a “growing experience”.
Gaby was living in a small apartment in Paris with her family and dreamt about moving to a bigger place. She and her husband already had friends in Valencia, and with their advice, felt ready for the move.
Gaby is a physiotherapist, as well as a yoga and pilates teacher. She was not unaccustomed to moving: “I lived in London and Dublin for seven years, and then Paris for ten.”
She has friends from all over the world, even now, when living in Valencia and says she “gets by”, for speaking only basic Spanish.
“I like it here. It´ s quite a different culture. I love the weather of course, and being close to the sea,” shared Gaby.
She mentioned that she misses her family and friends back in Paris, and her work as a physiotherapist, but is happy to meet new people and continue practising sports every day.
She spoke about the changes she had faced when moving: “Moving here has taught me a lot about myself. It has been extremely challenging; trying to get a job, making friends, and feeling lonely. But it has been a growing experience.”
She confessed that moving countries is not as fast and easy once you have children: “It was easier when I was younger and a student, but when there are children involved, things get more serious and moving can seem quite definite.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.