Speaking European – Gaby Considere

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 19:08

Gaby Considere Credit: Gaby Considere, Facebook

Gaby Considere moved from Paris to Valencia with her husband and a four-year-old daughter and has defined it as a “growing experience”.

Gaby was living in a small apartment in Paris with her family and dreamt about moving to a bigger place. She and her husband already had friends in Valencia, and with their advice, felt ready for the move.

Gaby is a physiotherapist, as well as a yoga and pilates teacher. She was not unaccustomed to moving: “I lived in London and Dublin for seven years, and then Paris for ten.”

She has friends from all over the world, even now, when living in Valencia and says she “gets by”, for speaking only basic Spanish.

“I like it here. It´ s quite a different culture. I love the weather of course, and being close to the sea,” shared Gaby.

She mentioned that she misses her family and friends back in Paris, and her work as a physiotherapist, but is happy to meet new people and continue practising sports every day.

She spoke about the changes she had faced when moving: “Moving here has taught me a lot about myself. It has been extremely challenging; trying to get a job, making friends, and feeling lonely. But it has been a growing experience.”

She confessed that moving countries is not as fast and easy once you have children: “It was easier when I was younger and a student, but when there are children involved, things get more serious and moving can seem quite definite.”