Altea receives the Blue Flag

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 9:17

Altea Council with the Blue Flag Credit: Altea Council, X

The Bay of Altea has been awarded the Blue Flag: a distinction recognised by ADEAC (Environmental and Consumer Education Association), claiming it a clean and safe space.

ADEAC is a non-profit association that annually awards the most environmentally-adapted and valued locations across Spain.

This month, an award ceremony in Madrid, celebrated Altea´s achievements in nature preservation: it is the second consecutive year that the municipality has been granted this title.

The Bay of Altea covers a path from the Plaza de Europa, spreading over through the Mascarat, to the Algar River, the Cala del Soio beach and the Serra Gelada Natural Park.

The Municipal Head of Environment and Urban Planning, Jose Orozco, has noted the path to “represents an action for the promotion of our natural heritage, contributing to deseasonalizing tourism,” for its accessible and protected natural and cultural history.

He also spoke out on the Blue Flag award: “This is an important recognition that only a hundred trails in Spain have and is another example of the importance of valuing our trails.”