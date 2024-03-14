Epic everesting: Record-breaking cycling

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 21:02

Scaling New Heights in Canillas de Aceituno Image: Shutterstock/ TORWAISTUDIO

IN a remarkable feat of endurance and determination, amateur cyclist José Ángel Zurita from the Pro Rutas cycling team has successfully completed the first-ever Everesting challenge in the Axarquía region. Covering a staggering distance of 249 kilometres with an uphill elevation of 8,911 metres, Zurita completed the gruelling challenge in a time of 16 hours and 6 minutes.

Everest on Wheels: Zurita’s Remarkable Achievement

Choosing the challenging terrain of Canillas de Aceituno with its steep ascents, ascending and descending the town 18 times. The local cyclist, motivated by a personal goal, expressed pride in being the first to accomplish the Everesting challenge in the Axarquía region, specifically on the slopes leading to the town of Canillas de Aceituno.

Zurita, a member of the Playas de Torre del Mar sports club, acknowledged the support of fellow cyclists who joined him during some ascents, making the lengthy hours more enjoyable.

What is Everesting?

For those unfamiliar with the Everesting challenge, it involves accumulating over 8,848 metres of elevation gain in a single cycling session, which is equivalent to the height of Mount Everest. This daunting task demands relentless effort without sleep, making it an achievement attained by only a select few in the cycling community.

For more Axarquia news and events click here