Sustainable water supply for seven towns in Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 11:45

Floating Intake: Securing water for Axarquía Images: Shutterstock/ Ralf Liebhold

REGIONAL and local authorities gathered at La Viñuela Reservoir to celebrate the inauguration of a vital infrastructure: the new floating water intake.

Efficient Water Management in Axarquía

Representing a significant step forward in water management for Axarquía with an investment exceeding €700,000 promises improved efficiency in water capture and distribution. It ensures a more stable and sustainable water supply for local communities.

Inauguration of the Floating Water Intake at La Viñuela Reservoir

The floating intake efficiently draws water from different levels of La Viñuela Reservoir through a system of valves and pipes that adjust automatically to water level changes, ensuring a constant supply regardless of reservoir fluctuations. With a pumping capacity of up to 350 litres per second, this infrastructure adapts to variations in water levels, guaranteeing a continuous supply even during droughts or low reservoir levels.

Seven Towns Benefit: Current Flow and Future Resilience

Currently providing a flow of 50 to 55 litres per second, the intake serves seven towns, including Benamargosa, Almáchar, Cútar, El Borge, Benamocarra, Iznate, and the Triana district in Vélez-Málaga. During droughts, additional resources like water transfer from Málaga and groundwater from the Chillar River are activated to supply almost the entire coast.

