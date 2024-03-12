Sustainable water supply for seven towns in Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 11:45
Floating Intake: Securing water for Axarquía
Images: Shutterstock/ Ralf Liebhold
REGIONAL and local authorities gathered at La Viñuela Reservoir to celebrate the inauguration of a vital infrastructure: the new floating water intake.
Representing a significant step forward in water management for Axarquía with an investment exceeding €700,000 promises improved efficiency in water capture and distribution. It ensures a more stable and sustainable water supply for local communities.
The floating intake efficiently draws water from different levels of La Viñuela Reservoir through a system of valves and pipes that adjust automatically to water level changes, ensuring a constant supply regardless of reservoir fluctuations. With a pumping capacity of up to 350 litres per second, this infrastructure adapts to variations in water levels, guaranteeing a continuous supply even during droughts or low reservoir levels.
Currently providing a flow of 50 to 55 litres per second, the intake serves seven towns, including Benamargosa, Almáchar, Cútar, El Borge, Benamocarra, Iznate, and the Triana district in Vélez-Málaga. During droughts, additional resources like water transfer from Málaga and groundwater from the Chillar River are activated to supply almost the entire coast.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.