By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 14 Mar 2024 • 14:25
Father's Day in Spain: A tradition rooted in Saint Joseph's Day. Image: Marcos Mesa Sam Wordley / Shutterstock.com.
Spain, like many other countries, celebrates Father’s Day on March 19, coinciding with Saint Joseph’s Day, a tradition rooted in European Catholic culture.
Saint Joseph, the husband of Mary, is honoured for his role as a model husband and father within the Catholic Church.
He’s also known as the patron saint of various groups, including immigrants and workers.
While Saint Joseph’s Day has been recognised in different Christian regions since ancient times, its celebration as Father’s Day in Spain traces back to the early 20th century.
This shift was inspired by a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd in the United States.
In 1909, Dodd, whose father raised her and her siblings alone, campaigned for a special day to honour fathers.
She succeeded in establishing Father’s Day in the US on June 19, 1910, and the custom spread globally.
Spain and other countries later adopted the celebration, aligning it with Saint Joseph’s Day on March 19.
Although it’s not a national holiday in Spain, some regions like the Valencian Community, Galicia, Murcia, Navarra, and the Basque Country observe it as a non-working day.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
