Mark Slack – Unique Bentley off to auction

By Mark Slack • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 19:32

Goon, Goon, Gone: Unique Peter Sellers 1960 Bentley heads to auction

A unique 1960 Bentley S2 Continental, formerly owned by Peter Sellers, one of the greatest comic actors of all time, is expected to fetch between £120,000 – £150,000 when it heads to auction.

Being offered for sale by H&H Classics at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford, the car boasts a fascinating history. It was owned by Sellers from November 1961 until July 1966. During that time, the fastidious Sellers entrusted the Bentley’s maintenance to Jack Barclay Ltd who, it is believed, he commissioned to carry out work to reprofile the front wings with the addition of two further headlights.

“Sellers was a man who changed his cars so often, his fellow star of The Goon Show, Spike Milligan, referred to them as ‘metal underwear’, so to have retained this Bentley for so long, shows how much he cherished it,” remarks Damian Jones, from H&H Classics.

Included in the car’s history file are several works invoices that specifically mention returning the car to the film set of The Wrong Arm of the Law, of which an original 1963 poster promoting the film is included within the car’s sale.

One of just 60 right-hand drive S2 Continental chassis to be clothed with its style of Drophead Coupe coachwork by Park Ward, the Bentley was one of the most expensive cars available at the time. Priced at €9,688/£8,246 2s 6d, it cost more than a Ferrari 250GT Pininfarina Berlinetta and a Jaguar Mk2 3.8 litre saloon combined.

The car comes to market from one of the world’s largest collections of Bentley Continentals and is offered with an extensive history file and an assortment of memorabilia including a signed photograph of Peter Sellers as Inspector Clouseau, an original movie poster, a vinyl Goons LP and more than two dozen original press cuttings about Sellers’ various acting roles.

The Continental is unrestored and in need of recommissioning, and/or restoration, so it could be something of A Shot In The Dark, if you’ll excuse the pun, with potentially more to spend on top of the final sales price. The paintwork colour is arguably doesn’t make the most of the car’s lines but originality is all with such cars and especially with the history of this particular example. One thing is assured though, with such provenance it’s almost certain that’ll you’ll Never Let Go of such an automotive gem.